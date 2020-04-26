America to supervise Asia’s largest Virus Bank – Germany questions the origins of Corona Virus

America has focused its attention on the high-security Bio Safety Laboratory in Wuhan, China where the Corona Virus pandemic originated. As Chinese Scientists say, the Corona Virus was transmitted to humans from a wild animals’ meat sales outlet in the city of Wuhan.

However, the attention of America has been focused specially on the Virus Laboratory because of the doubt that even by mistake the Corona Virus would have been released from there.

America has declared that the Wuhan Bio Laboratory which is the largest Virus Bank in Asia should be subject to total supervision.

Although the allegations made against China in connection with the Corona Virus were considered to be false, previously now America is making a legal accusation. It is Secretary of State of America Mike Pompeo who has said that the Wuhan Virus Bank should be subject to inspection.

The Wuhan Bio Laboratory comprises of a collection of more than 1500 viruses and it was built in the year 2015 and finally declared open in the year 2018.

To build this Laboratory, a French Bio-chemical company had provided advice and a sum of more than 300 million Yuan has been spent on the construction. This laboratory which has an area of 3000 square meters have stored samples of viruses in a cylindrical high-security section.

However, China strongly refutes the allegation that the Corona Virus escaped from this laboratory.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel requested China to present facts regarding the beginning of the virus with transparency. The German leader has said that they need to know especially, how the virus began in the city of Wuhan and how it spread during the initial period and that everyone needs to know these facts.

Britain too has joined in the dialogue regarding the origin of the Corona virus and the country’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that several serious questions are targeting China regarding the beginning of the Corona Virus and being unable to control it during the initial period. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is acting in place of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who just recovered subsequent to a Corona Virus infection emphasized that how China responded to that should be looked into.

In the meantime, in Singapore where the number of Corona Virus infected patients exceed eight thousand, the country has decided to take strict action against persons who violate restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the Virus.

The number of persons infected with the virus increased by 1426 yesterday, when immigrant workers’ hostels were tested further.

A number persons who violated the order to remain in their homes to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus have been produced in Court in Singapore even as of now and it is said that foreigners are among them too.

A fine of one thousand Singapore Dollars will be levied from persons who violate social distancing rules and persons who spread misleading information about the Corona Virus will be fined ten thousand Singapore Dollars and a prison sentence will be imposed.



The number of persons infected with the Corona Virus, worldwide has exceeded 2,480,500 and the number of deaths is more than 170,000. The most number of deaths that is 42,500 is reported from the United States of America. The number of persons infected in USA exceeds 792,000.