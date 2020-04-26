Two+minutes+silence+at+8.45+am+in+commemoration+of+the+one+year+anniversary+of+the+Easter+Sunday+attacks

Today when the one year commemoration of the Easter Sunday attacks falls, His Eminence Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith requested everyone to observe 2-minutes of silence at 8.45 am and commemorate everyone who lost their lives or faced disaster.

The Cardinal also requested that a lamp be lit at 8.47am wishing that such a disaster never strikes the country ever again.

In addition, His Eminence Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith had requested that bells in all Christian churches be rung at 8.40 am and if possible to do the same in other religious places of worship such as temples, if possible.

During the terror attacks which targeted the St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, the Katuwapitiya St. Sebastian’s Church and the Zion Church in Batticaloa as well as the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels on April 21 last year on Easter Sunday, 259 persons died.