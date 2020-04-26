An+order+to+temporarily+suspend+immigration+into+America

President Donald Trump states that he will issue an Executive Order, temporarily suspending immigration into the United States of America.

In a Twitter message he has stated that in the face of the attack by the invisible enemy, he will take this step to protect the jobs of Americans. President Trump identified the Covid-19 or Corona Virus which has taken more than 42,500 lives in America as the ‘invisible enemy,’ .

The number infected with the Corona Virus in America has increased to 792,750.

Meanwhile, the price of oil in America which fell in a historic manner showed signs of returning to normal, today.

The Price of a barrel of American W.T.I. oil which fell to a negative US Dollars 37 and Cents 63 in the New York Market increased to US Dollars 1.10 this morning and market reports said that the price of a barrel of oil to be issued in June increased to US Dollars 20.43.