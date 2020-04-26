A three-wheeler driver is killed in an accident on the Ginigathhena – Gampola Road (video)

One person was killed in an accident that took place in a head-on collision between a three-wheeler and a motor cycle near the first railway gate in Nawalapitiya on the Ginigathhena – Gampola Road.

Our Correspondent said that it was the driver of the three-wheeler who was killed thus, in this accident which happened last evening (20).

The Motor Cycle rider and the three-wheeler driver’s son who was travelling in the three wheeler, were serious injured and it is reported that they were admitted to the Nawalapitiya Hospital.

The Nawalapitiya Police are carrying out further investigations into the accident.