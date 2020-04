With the confirmation yesterday that a fish trader in Piliyandala had contracted the Corona Virus 11 persons including his family members and those whom he had closely associated are being sent for PCR testing.

Piliyandala, Health Medical Officer Indika Ellawala said that in addition 71 persons belonging to 15 families in Piliyandala have been asked to engage in self-quarantine.

He said that anyhow, it has not been properly revealed as yet, how this person contracted the virus.