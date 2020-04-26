242 families in Bandaranayake Mawatha, quarantined

According to the MOH, 1,010 persons belonging to 242 families in Bandaranayake Mawatha, Colombo 12 will be sent to quarantine centres.

The highest number of coronavirus patient in a single day was reported yesterday and 32 patients were discovered from Bandaranayke Mawatha inKeselwatta,Colombo.

PCR tests were done on 50 persons including several public health inspectors who participated in obtaining bio-samples of the residents of Bandaranayke Mawatha and Gomes Lane in Colombo.

The Attorney General’s Department was also closed until further notice after a private female security guard from Bandaranayke Mawatha was reported positive for coronavirus. She was providing daily meals to all the private security guards attached to the department.