North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in a critical condition - US monitoring intelligence

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un who is said to have undergone a serious surgical operation is in a critical state of health, according to US monitoring intelligence services.

He did not participate in the birthday commemoration function of his grandfather Il-Sung the founder of North Korea, held on the 15.

American News Services reports says that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un not participating in this function raises doubts about his state of health. As South Korean media reports say Kim Jong-un has undergone a heart operation and has recovered to a great extent.

Accordingly, Minister of Integration of the South Korean Nation says it is not suitable to express doubt about the North Korean leader’s state of health. It is said that North Korea has restricted commemorative functions in order to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus.