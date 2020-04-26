An elephant who was stuck in the Z -D Canal, rescued - (video)

Weheragala wildlife officials said that once the elephant who had fallen into the Maduruoya Z-D Canal at dawn today (21) was rescued, it was chased into the Aluthwewa Forest Reserve.

Our Correspondent said that this was the third elephant to have fallen into the canal within a week.

This elephant which had fallen into the canal at dawn had been swept away a distance of 6 kilometers in the current and subsequently been rescued by wildlife officials and area resident after much effort. A wildlife official said that with the strong drought that prevails these days, elephants from the Forest Reserve stray into villages in search of food and water.

With these elephants attempting to drink out of the ZD Canal, he said that it is usual that they slide down the concrete retaining wall of the canal and fall into it.