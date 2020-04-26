A+discussion+regarding+the+Election+between+the+Election+Commission+and+political+parties

A special discussion was held this morning between secretaries of political parties contesting the upcoming election and the Election Commission at the Commission premises.

It was held under the patronage of the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya and commenced at about 11.00 am. Representatives of political parties contesting the election from more than 10 districts were present at this discussion.

Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam the Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna represented that Party and representing the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Party, its leader Sajith Premadasa and General Secretary former Member of Parliament Ranjith Maddumabandara were present.

Former Parliamentarians Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Vijitha Herath representing the Jathika Jana Balavegaya also participated.

Representing the United National Party, it was its General Secretary former Member of Parliament Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and Parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake who were present.

The discussion with representatives of political parties contesting only a limited number of districts is scheduled to begin in a little while at the Election Commission.

The Election Commission decided yesterday to hold the election on June 20 and the relevant gazette notification was issued last night.

Meanwhile, another discussion between the Election Commission and the Covid-19 prevention National Operations Center representatives is also due to be held this evening at the Commission.

A representative of the Election Commission said that it is scheduled to discuss election activities in the face of the present spread of the Corona Virus.

The Army Commander, Inspector General of Police as well as the Director General of the National Disaster Management Center Major General Sudantha Ranasinghe and a group of others are also due to participate.

The Election Commission met yesterday and a discussion was held with the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and health authorities.