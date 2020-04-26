සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A discussion regarding the Election between the Election Commission and political parties

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 - 14:52

A+discussion+regarding+the+Election+between+the+Election+Commission+and+political+parties

A special discussion was held this morning between secretaries of political parties contesting the upcoming election and the Election Commission at the Commission premises.

It was held under the patronage of the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya and commenced at about 11.00 am. Representatives of political parties contesting the election from more than 10 districts were present at this discussion.

Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam the Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna represented that Party and representing the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Party, its leader Sajith Premadasa and General Secretary former Member of Parliament Ranjith Maddumabandara were present.

Former Parliamentarians Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Vijitha Herath representing the Jathika Jana Balavegaya also participated.

Representing the United National Party, it was its General Secretary former Member of Parliament Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and Parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake who were present.

The discussion with representatives of political parties contesting only a limited number of districts is scheduled to begin in a little while at the Election Commission.

The Election Commission decided yesterday to hold the election on June 20 and the relevant gazette notification was issued last night.

Meanwhile, another discussion between the Election Commission and the Covid-19 prevention National Operations Center representatives is also due to be held this evening at the Commission.

A representative of the Election Commission said that it is scheduled to discuss election activities in the face of the present spread of the Corona Virus.

The Army Commander, Inspector General of Police as well as the Director General of the National Disaster Management Center Major General Sudantha Ranasinghe and a group of others are also due to participate.

The Election Commission met yesterday and a discussion was held with the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and health authorities.

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.