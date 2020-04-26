Although a year has passed since the Easter Sunday attacks, those responsible are still free – a Statement from the Cardinal

A number of programmes were held in places of religious worship including temples and churches across the island in commemoration of the one year anniversary of the terror attacks which targeted Catholic Churches and some hotels on Easter Sunday last year on April 21, shocking the entire country.

A 2-minutes silence was held this morning at 8.45 in remembrance of those who lost their lives and faced disaster and lamps were lit at 8.47 am wishing that such a disaster would never occur in this country ever again.

In addition, bells of all Christian churches were rung at 8.40 in the morning and in other religious places of worship including Buddhist temples, religious observances were engaged in on behalf of this commemoration.

Meanwhile, a special church service was held at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade today which was targeted during the bomb blasts last year.

Due to the prevailing situation in the country, arrangements were made to hold the service with only the participation of Fathers.

Another church service was held at the Katuwapitiya St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo in commemoration of the Easter Sunday attacks last year.

At the same time, a special pinkama was organized in memory of persons who died or suffered injuries during those bomb blasts on Easter Sunday, at the Colombo-Hunupitiya Gangarama temple.

Meanwhile, another special programme was held at the Kollupitiya Jumma Masjid Mosque under the patronage of the Moulavis to commemorate those who died or suffered injuries in the Easter Sunday bombings last year.

In the terrorist attacks which targeted the Kochchikade St. Anthony’s Church, the St. Sebastian’s Church Negombo – Katuwapitiya and the Zion Church in Batticaloa as well as the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury Hotels on Easter Sunday, 21 April last year 259 persons lost their lives.

On behalf of the first anniversary of the Easter Sunday attacks in this country, it was possible to see the flags at the Embassies of countries such as Australia and Canada flying at half-mast. Something that should be recalled is that in the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks foreigners from 14 countries also lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the American Embassy in this country in a Twitter post said that America is also sharing in the pain that Sri Lanka had to suffer. It further stated that they would act continuously on behalf of the victims, those who escaped with their lives and everyone else to eradicate terrorism forever.

His Eminence Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said that although one year has passed since the attacks on Easter Sunday, it has not been possible to reveal to the country those who carried out the attack. Making a special statement His Eminence said that he requests the President to carry out with strength the investigations that are being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department.