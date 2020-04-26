සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Special flights for Sri Lankan students hoping to come back home

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 - 14:53

Special+flights+for+Sri+Lankan+students+hoping+to+come+back+home

Sri Lankan Airlines has made arrangements to operate special flights to the destinations of Amritsar and Coimbatore in India and Karachchi and Lahore in Pakistan as well as Katmandu in Nepal on behalf of Sri Lankan students who are hoping to return to Sri Lanka.

As a result of the tourist restrictions imposed with the Covid-19 virus spreading, 443 Sri Lankans who are stranded in foreign countries are due to be flown back to the island.

These special flights will be operated as a part of the programme of the Sri Lankan government to bring back Sri Lankan students who are stranded in foreign countries and it will be done with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sri Lankan Airlines operated several flights previously to bring back to Sri Lanka devotees and students who were stranded in foreign countries as well as a group of students from Wuhan in China, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Accordingly, 93 Sri Lankans from Lahore and 20 from Karachchi are due to arrive in the island on Sri Lankan Airlines Flight Number UL 1206 today, April 21.

Another group of students numbering 101 are scheduled to arrive in the country on 23 April from Amritsar in India on Flight Number UL 146.

During operation of another two special flights it has been planned to bring back 117 Sri Lankans from Coimbatore on UL 194 and on 24 April another 93 Sri Lankans from Kathmandu on UL 1425.

The Sri Lankan Airlines Company said in a statement that the Sri Lanka High Commission offices in these states have obtained permission from authorities for operating these special flights.

Once all of them return to Sri Lanka, the statement mentioned that these people will be handed over to Health Authorities in Sri Lanka, the tri-forces and other relevant institutions for required procedures to be carried out.

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.