Special+flights+for+Sri+Lankan+students+hoping+to+come+back+home

Sri Lankan Airlines has made arrangements to operate special flights to the destinations of Amritsar and Coimbatore in India and Karachchi and Lahore in Pakistan as well as Katmandu in Nepal on behalf of Sri Lankan students who are hoping to return to Sri Lanka.

As a result of the tourist restrictions imposed with the Covid-19 virus spreading, 443 Sri Lankans who are stranded in foreign countries are due to be flown back to the island.

These special flights will be operated as a part of the programme of the Sri Lankan government to bring back Sri Lankan students who are stranded in foreign countries and it will be done with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sri Lankan Airlines operated several flights previously to bring back to Sri Lanka devotees and students who were stranded in foreign countries as well as a group of students from Wuhan in China, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Accordingly, 93 Sri Lankans from Lahore and 20 from Karachchi are due to arrive in the island on Sri Lankan Airlines Flight Number UL 1206 today, April 21.

Another group of students numbering 101 are scheduled to arrive in the country on 23 April from Amritsar in India on Flight Number UL 146.

During operation of another two special flights it has been planned to bring back 117 Sri Lankans from Coimbatore on UL 194 and on 24 April another 93 Sri Lankans from Kathmandu on UL 1425.

The Sri Lankan Airlines Company said in a statement that the Sri Lanka High Commission offices in these states have obtained permission from authorities for operating these special flights.

Once all of them return to Sri Lanka, the statement mentioned that these people will be handed over to Health Authorities in Sri Lanka, the tri-forces and other relevant institutions for required procedures to be carried out.