A+grace+period+for+payment+of+vehicle+fines

With the government imposing a curfew to control the spread of the Corona Virus, the grace period granted for payment of expired vehicle fines has been extended until May 02.

In the statement issued by the Postal Department the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam are not included.

The Postal Department said that the grace period for payment of fines in these districts (Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam) will be announced subsequent the removal of the curfew limitations and once Post Offices are open.