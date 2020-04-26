සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A resolution at the United Nations that a future Covid-19 vaccine should be received by all

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 - 17:09

The United Nations Council passed a resolution yesterday that all countries should have equal access to any future Covid-19 vaccine produced in time to come, against the Covid-19 pandemic.  

193 countries of the Council emphasized that an equal access as well as an effective timely access should be provided to the Covid-19 virus.

At the same time, attention of the Council was focused on the World Health Organization taking to the forefront in developing such a vaccine.

America too supported this proposal submitted by Mexico and it was further emphasized through this proposal that in order to eradicate Covid-19 international cooperation of the scientific field was important.

The Secretary-General of the UN had made a request regarding the proposal that a vaccine that will be produced in the future as well as equipment related to eradicating and controlling Covid-19, testing sets, medical supplies and pharmaceuticals should be distributed among all countries fairly, with transparency and in an equal manner.

