A+resolution+at+the+United+Nations+that+a+future+Covid-19+vaccine+should+be+received+by+all

The United Nations Council passed a resolution yesterday that all countries should have equal access to any future Covid-19 vaccine produced in time to come, against the Covid-19 pandemic.

193 countries of the Council emphasized that an equal access as well as an effective timely access should be provided to the Covid-19 virus.

At the same time, attention of the Council was focused on the World Health Organization taking to the forefront in developing such a vaccine.

America too supported this proposal submitted by Mexico and it was further emphasized through this proposal that in order to eradicate Covid-19 international cooperation of the scientific field was important.

The Secretary-General of the UN had made a request regarding the proposal that a vaccine that will be produced in the future as well as equipment related to eradicating and controlling Covid-19, testing sets, medical supplies and pharmaceuticals should be distributed among all countries fairly, with transparency and in an equal manner.