Thriposha to be delivered home - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has taken steps to deliver to homes through Family Health Service officers Thriposha which is provided for pregnant mothers and small children.

The Ministry has decided to issue Thriposha based on the weight of the child during the last month.

It was also stated that the Ministry will make arrangements to provide types of Vitamins which pregnant mothers should get.

Instructions have also been provided to follow immunization at the clinic while following protective health measures due to the spread of the Corona Virus.