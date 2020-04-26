Pilots who flew to Pakistan to bring back Sri Lankan students (photos)

The Srilankan Airlines has said that arrangements have been made to operate special flights to bring back 443 Sri Lankan students stranded in India, Pakistan and Nepal.

Accordingly, these special flights will operate to the destinations of Amritsar and Coimbatore in India, Karachchi and Lahore in Pakistan and Kathmandu in Nepal.

the students were stranded in these countries when travel restrictions were imposed due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus,

Flight No: UL 1206 from Pakistan carrying 93 Sri Lankans from Lahore and 20 from Karachchi is scheduled to arrive in the island today.

