Essential services should be carried out in a manner that help control the virus – President

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has emphasized that steps should be taken to maintain essential services in a proper manner with the participation of a minimum group of people so that it will help control the virus, subsequent to relaxing the curfew.

This was during a discussion held this afternoon (21) at the President’s office with secretaries of several main ministries and heads of institutions providing essential services.

At the same time the President had instructed officials to plan services of both the private and state sector so that it will help maintain people’s daily lives.

The President had pointed out the importance of expediting development work such as laying of water pipes and construction of roads which can be carried out with some control.

Meanwhile, the President who provided advice on actions to be followed when summoning employees for duties, said that summoning of employees should be decided by heads of institutions in compliance with recommendations which have been made at present.

The President also instructed officials to prepare plans to maintain services within the Western Province where the curfew is in force continuously.

He also said that, by taking steps to bring farming harvests to the city from rural areas through buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board, it would provide great relief to the farmers.

In the meantime, services which can be provided by Post Offices such as collecting bill payments, and accepting bank deposits were subject to discussion on this occasion.

Although the government is following a proper procedure for the eradication of the Corona Virus it was mentioned during this instance that people not following advice properly has become a hindrance to controlling the situation.

During this discussion it was further emphasized by the President that activities should be carried out so that the virus is controlled when maintaining services when the curfew has been relaxed with the objective of bringing back normalcy to people’s lives.