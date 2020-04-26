One more person confirmed for Covid -19 from Ratnapura : SL Country total increases to 310

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The person was identified from Ratnapura.

The country total therefore has increased to 310 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



In a statement today, the Epidemiology unit stated that six (06) people have tested positive today and five of them are from Bandaranaike Mawatha, Colombo 12, while this latest diagnosis is from Ratnapura.*



*The Government Information Department has sent a correction note stating that this patient was from the Warakapola area and not from Ratnapiura as they had previosuly reported.





Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-21| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 310

Recovered and discharged - 100

Active cases – 203

New Cases for the day- 06

Observation in Hospitals - 158

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 77

Kalutara 45

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 32

Jaffna 16