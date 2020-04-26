One more person confirmed for Covid -19 from Ratnapura : SL Country total increases to 310

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The person was identified from Ratnapura.
The country total therefore has increased to 310 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
In a statement today, the Epidemiology unit stated that six (06) people have tested positive today and five of them are from Bandaranaike Mawatha, Colombo 12, while this latest diagnosis is from Ratnapura.*
*The Government Information Department has sent a correction note stating that this patient was from the Warakapola area and not from Ratnapiura as they had previosuly reported.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-21| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 310
Recovered and discharged - 100
Active cases – 203
New Cases for the day- 06
Observation in Hospitals - 158
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 77
- Kalutara 45
- Puttalam 35
- Gampaha 32
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
10 April
|
07
|
11 April
|
02
|
12 April
|
11
|
13 April
|
08
|
14 April
|
15
|
15 April
|
05
|
16 April
|
00
|
17 April
|
06
|
18 April
|
10
|
19 April
|
17
|
20 April
|
33
|
21 April
|
06*