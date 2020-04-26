International+organisations+warn+of+a+global+food+crisis+

International agencies warn that there could be a global food crisis.



The coronavirus crisis could push more than a quarter of a billion people to the brink of starvation unless swift action is taken to provide food and humanitarian relief to the most at-risk regions, the UN and other experts have warned.

About 265 million people around the world are projected to be facing acute food insecurity by the end of this year, a doubling of the 130 million estimated to suffer severe food shortages last year.

They say that this has been the case with economies around the world collapsing as a result of the epidemic.

The pandemic’s economic impact will cause these numbers to rise further. The most vulnerable groups are the urban poor, inhabitants of remote areas, migrants, the informally employed, people in conflict areas, and other vulnerable groups.

Governments need to conduct transparent dialogues with businesses, technical agencies, academia, and civil society to address the emerging risks according to these agencies and above all, officials must promote stability, transparency, accountability, the rule of law, and non-discrimination in framing food regulatory standards,

A top agriculture official in China was quoted by the international media stating that the global coronavirus pandemic threatens to cause a huge shock to international food trade and trigger a new food crisis.

Global hunger could become the next big impact of the pandemic, warns the Global Report on Food Crises, by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, the World Food Programme and 14 other organisations, according to foreign media reports.