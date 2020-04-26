'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.

Today ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ covered the districts of Colombo and Kalutara.

Hiru continues to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. This work was carried out today, covering Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued. Accordingly, the St. Andrews Elders Home in Rajagiriya and Kotahena Shepherdian Home For Elders ( KOSCHE ) were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

Also, the public disinfection program implemented by the Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations was carried out covering several districts.

Accordingly, the Colombo District Secretariat as well as several police stations in the Jaffna, Kandy, Puttalam and Colombo districts were disinfected today.

Steps were also taken to disinfect the premises of the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy today.