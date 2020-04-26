Covid-19 patients reported from 15 districts - Highest number from Colombo

The number of coronavirus infections reported in Sri Lanka has risen to 310. This was with the discovery of six new infected persons today. At the same time, 102 patients have been discharged after recovering fully from the deadly virus.



Coronavirus infected persons have been diagnosed from 15 districts of the country. The highest number of patients which is 115, has been reported from Colombo district.

Currently 201 patients are being treated in hospital under medical supervision.



Coronavirus infection from Bandaranaike Watte

It has been reported that five of the new coronavirus patients reported today are residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha, Colombo 12 and the other is the owner of the house where a woman was recently tested positive in the Thulhiriya - Galkotuwa area in Warakapola. This female patient is a worker with the cleaning service at the Katunayake airport and was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus last Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus infected patients reported from the Keselwatta Bandaranaike Mawatha in Colombo has increased to 62. They are residents from 166-Watta, 137-Watta and 107-Watta on Bandaranayke Mawatha.

Following the diagnosis, 1,010 persons from 202 families from these areas were sent to three Army quarantine centers.

Also, a family in Wellampitiya, who had recently visited the Bandaranaike Mawatha, has been quarantined inside their home.

31 coronavirus infected patients from Colombo are currently receiving treatment at Kattankudy Base Hospital.



Coronavirus infection from Piliyandala

PCR tests have been conducted on 11 individuals who had close contact with a fish businessman in Piliyandala, including his family. In addition, 82 members of 15 families in the area have been subjected to self-quarantine.



The Kahathuduwa Health Medical Officer's Office stated to immediately inform the health authorities of the area, if there are people who purchased fish from the sales outlet in the Wethara area in Polgasowita belonging to this fisherman.



Peliyagoda fish market operations restricted

Meanwhile the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Ministry has decided to restrict the trade activities of the Peliyagoda fish market with immediate effect. Accordingly, its business was restricted to wholesale trading and the retail trade was suspended.

The decision was taken yesterday following the identification of a coronavirus-infected fish trader from the Piliyandala-Nivandiya area. The police and the Public Health Inspectors had taken measures to seal three shops in the Peliyagoda fish market due to its direct contact with the infected person.

Coronavirus infection from Borelesgamuwa

Meanwhile, a person in Boralesgamuwa - Rattanapitiya area has been diagnosed with coronavirus after being admitted to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital with suspicious symptoms.

According to Maharagama Medical Officer Risini Marasinghe, since he had gone to a private hospital in Pannipitiya for medical services on the 19th, the staff of the hospital have been quarantined and the hospital closed temporarily.

The coronavirus infected person’s wife has also been tested.



Sri Lankans stranded overseas return

Sri Lankan Airlines has made arrangements to operate special flights to Amrit-sar and Coimbatore in India and Karachchi and Lahore in Pakistan as well as Katmandu in Nepal on behalf of Sri Lankan students who are hoping to return to Sri Lanka.

As a result of the tourist restrictions imposed with the Covid-19 virus spreading, 443 Sri Lankans who are stranded in foreign countries are due to be flown back to the island

Meanwhile, the plane carrying the first group of Sri Lankans who were overseas and unable to return with the spread of the virus and the closure of borders arrived at the Katunayake airport at around 6.00 pm.

The 106-member delegation comprises of Sri Lankan students studying in Pakistan and military personnel trained in Pakistan. The group who were flown in the SriLankan Airlines UL 1206 aircraft are to undergo a special inspection at the airport.

SriLankan Airlines will operate special flights to bring back 443 Sri Lankan students stranded in India, Pakistan and Nepal.