First year remembrance of Easter Sunday attacks - 14 teams involved in investigations

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 - 21:33

His eminence Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith says that everyone responsible for the Easter Attacks including the head of the state as commander in chief, who ignored the warning of the foreign intelligence agencies regarding the attack on Easter Sunday should be brought before the justice system.

However, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa issued a statement at the first-year commemoration since the Easter attack, said that those responsible for the attack will be brought before the law as promised in his presidential manifesto.

Meanwhile, religious observances were held today in Catholic churches, tourist hotels and other places of worship remembering the victims of the Easter attacks.

At 8.45 am, a two-minute silence was followed by bells being rung in all churches and other religious places followed by the lighting of oil lamps.

St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya and Zion Church in Batticaloa had organized special religious observances.

According to our correspondent religious ceremonies were held in several Buddhist temples throughout the island.

Several Hindu temples including Dehiwala-Nedimala Sri Venkateswara Vishnu Mahakovil and Islamic mosques conducted religious observances to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack on Easter Sunday.

Meanwhile, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa issued a statement in memory of those killed in the attack, saying that since the security plans and protocols were neglected forgetting national security, an easier path was created to pan out the Easter Attack.  

"The vision of prosperity will ensure the safety of all communities, as promised in the manifesto, and will not tolerate any kind of extremism or extremist violence, whilst bringing the violators before the law" he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse along with his staff observed a two-minute silence followed by the lighting of oil lamps to commemorate the victims of the Easter attack at his official residence on Wijerama Mawatha.

Meanwhile, police spokesman SP Jaliya Senaratne issued a statement to the media this afternoon regarding the investigations into the Easter attack.

He stated that 11 teams from the CID and three teams from the Terrorist Investigation Division are conducting further investigations into the attack.

