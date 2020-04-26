Political parties request the election date to be reviewed - discussion next week

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera quoted the Election Commission as saying that it would further discuss whether the election can be held on June 20th and inform the outcome to the political parties.

He was speaking to the media after participating in a discussion with the election commission officials today.

SLPP secretary Sagara Kariyawasam, UNP MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Samagi Jana Balavegaya leader Sajith Premadasa and his general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara were also present.

JVP former MPs Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Vijitha Herath represented the Jathika Jana Balavegaya.

Meanwhile, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya who participated in HIRU political program, ' Salakuna' last night said his commission is confident that the General Election could be held on June 20th.