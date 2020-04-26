The story of Sneha - from the brink of death to life - an Easter attack survivor (Video)

While the Easter Sunday attacks robbed the lives of people in a heartless manner, there were others that went in to the brink of death but was miraculously given a second chance in life.

This is a story about a daughter who was given the opportunity to live again.

She is Sneha Mindani also known as Dhoni.

One year after the Easter attacks, she recalls the horrifying experience, and her bitter experience.

Her head was severely damaged during the Katuwapitiya church attack.

Sneha was tossed between life and death as she grappled with the serious injury to her head. She regained her life back mainly due to the dedication of the doctors that were treating her.

At the same time, Sneha's parents also had to make a huge sacrifice for the healing of their eldest daughter.

Sneha's father, who had been caring for his family with his carpentry business, left the industry that was home based when he realised that the noise was too hard for the daughter to bear.

Even though the scalp was re-transplanted after five months and she is slowly getting back to her normal life, the complications have not ceased.