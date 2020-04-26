Weather forecast - Thundershowers in several places today and rough seas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and Mannar and Vauniya districts after 2.00 p.m.



Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North-western provinces and Anuradhapura, Galle and Matara districts.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



Weather in the sea areas;

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Hambantota and Potuvil.



Winds will be southerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.



The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.



Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.