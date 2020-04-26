සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

UK Health Ministry announce plans to start human trials of a coronavirus vaccine on Thursday

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 - 7:07

UK+Health+Ministry+announce+plans+to+start+human+trials+of+a+coronavirus+vaccine+on+Thursday

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University will be ready for human trials by Thursday, according to the U.K.’s health secretary.

The U.K. government will provide £20 million ($24 million) to the university’s team and a further £22.5 million to Imperial College, where scientists are also working on a vaccine according to foreign reports.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock praised both teams for making “rapid progress” and said the U.K. will throw “everything we’ve got” at developing a vaccine.

He also said the government would invest in manufacturing capabilities so that if either vaccine was successful it could be available for British people “as soon as humanly possible.”

The Oxford University project, a collaboration between the university’s Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group, opened recruitment for the clinical trial — for healthy adults between 18 and 55 — at the end of March, having begun research on a vaccine against the coronavirus-borne disease COVID-19 in February. Trials will now begin as soon as this Thursday, the health secretary revealed in the government’s daily briefing on Tuesday.

“We are going to back them to the hilt and give them every resource that they need to get the best possible chance of success as soon as possible. The upside of being the first country in the world to develop a successful vaccine is so huge that I am throwing everything at it.”

The vaccine named as ChAdOx1 is only the fourth Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the world to enter the clinical trial phase. But what separates it from others is the minimum time it will take to deliver mass quantities according to reports.

The other three contenders besides the Oxford group are two American and one Chinese are expected to take at least 12 to 18 months to mass produce the vaccine.

More than 70 COVID-19 vaccines are currently in development worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. The University of Oxford vaccine is one of four currently in human trials, according to the statement. 

While news of clinical trials will be a welcome relief for British authorities, the UK remains on track to be one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, with a further 828 people dying in hospitals in the past 24-hour reporting period.

The UK currently sits behind Italy, Spain and France in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, with 17,337, but it also imposed a lockdown later than all three.

It was also revealed on Tuesday the true death toll in the UK could be up to 40 per cent higher than the Government's daily figures as indicated earlier this month. The U.K. has been in a nationwide lockdown since March 23 and will continue to be so for at least another three weeks.







Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.