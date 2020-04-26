UK+Health+Ministry+announce+plans+to+start+human+trials+of+a+coronavirus+vaccine+on+Thursday

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University will be ready for human trials by Thursday, according to the U.K.’s health secretary.

The U.K. government will provide £20 million ($24 million) to the university’s team and a further £22.5 million to Imperial College, where scientists are also working on a vaccine according to foreign reports.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock praised both teams for making “rapid progress” and said the U.K. will throw “everything we’ve got” at developing a vaccine.

He also said the government would invest in manufacturing capabilities so that if either vaccine was successful it could be available for British people “as soon as humanly possible.”

The Oxford University project, a collaboration between the university’s Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group, opened recruitment for the clinical trial — for healthy adults between 18 and 55 — at the end of March, having begun research on a vaccine against the coronavirus-borne disease COVID-19 in February. Trials will now begin as soon as this Thursday, the health secretary revealed in the government’s daily briefing on Tuesday.



“We are going to back them to the hilt and give them every resource that they need to get the best possible chance of success as soon as possible. The upside of being the first country in the world to develop a successful vaccine is so huge that I am throwing everything at it.”

The vaccine named as ChAdOx1 is only the fourth Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the world to enter the clinical trial phase. But what separates it from others is the minimum time it will take to deliver mass quantities according to reports.



The other three contenders besides the Oxford group are two American and one Chinese are expected to take at least 12 to 18 months to mass produce the vaccine.

More than 70 COVID-19 vaccines are currently in development worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. The University of Oxford vaccine is one of four currently in human trials, according to the statement.

While news of clinical trials will be a welcome relief for British authorities, the UK remains on track to be one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, with a further 828 people dying in hospitals in the past 24-hour reporting period.

The UK currently sits behind Italy, Spain and France in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, with 17,337, but it also imposed a lockdown later than all three.

It was also revealed on Tuesday the true death toll in the UK could be up to 40 per cent higher than the Government's daily figures as indicated earlier this month. The U.K. has been in a nationwide lockdown since March 23 and will continue to be so for at least another three weeks.