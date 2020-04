A young girl has died after falling into a water tank in Mallavi area in Mullaitivu.

Our correspondent said that an unfortunate death of a four-year-old girl was reported recently.

When the girl's parents had gone out to cut grass in order to feed their cattle, the little girl had fallen into a water tank constructed for bathing inside the house.

The girl’s grandparents were staying at the house when the girl faced this unfortunate accident.

Mallavi police are conducting further investigations.