'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.

Today ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ will cover the districts of Colombo and Gampaha.

Hiru continues to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the public disinfection program implemented by the Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations will be carried out covering five districts.

Accordingly, the police stations in Narahenpita, Mount Lavinia, Dehiwala, Angulana, Moratuwa, Moratumula and Egodauyana in the Colombo district will be disinfected.

The program will also be implemented at the Morontuduwa, Millaniya, Anguruwatota, Warakagoda, Thembuwana and Bandaragama police stations in the Kalutara District.

In addition, the program will be carried out at the Gampaha SSP's office, Malwathuhiripitiya, Kirindiwela, Pugoda, Dompe and Gampaha police stations as well as the Keragala police checkpoint in the Gampaha district.

Similarly, Manipay, Chunnakam and Delft police stations in Jaffna district as well as Katugastota and Peradeniya police stations in the Kandy district will be disinfected.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, the St. Andrews Elders Home in Rajagiriya and Kotahena Shepherdian Home For Elders (KOSCHE ) were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.