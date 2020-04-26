62 coronavirus infected patients from Bandaranayake Mawatha - Recoveries increase to 102

The total number of Coronavirus infected patients reported from Colombo – Bandaranayake Mawatha rose to 62 last evening.

Further, it was initially reported that one of the infected patients who was discovered yesterday was from the Ratnapura district, which was later corrected by the government news department stating that he was a resident of Warakapola.

Currently coronavirus patients have been reported from 15 districts while the highest number of patients which is 115 has been reported from the Colombo district.

45 patients have been reported from the Kalutara district while 35 have been reported from the Puttlam district.

The total number of patients found from Sri lanka currently stands at 310.

The unit for infectious diseases noted that the total number of recovered patients has risen to 102.

Meanwhile, the minister of health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi noted that concessions will be provided further for those affected by the curfew imposed owing to the risk of Coronavirus.