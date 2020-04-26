34,956 persons who violated the curfew taken into custody

The Police have arrested 34,956 persons who violated the curfew, up to now.

The Police Media Division said that during the same period, 8,948 vehicles have also been taken into Police custody.

During the period from 12 noon to 6.00 pm yesterday 131 persons who violated the curfew have been arrested while the number of vehicles taken into Police custody is 34.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that if someone contributes towards the production procedure in the country during curfew hours, it would be very important. At the same time, he requested people not to engage in trips for enjoyment.