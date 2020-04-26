An individual who assaulted a police officer at the Wariyapola Police, remanded

An individual who attempted to assault an Inspector of Police within the Wariyapola Police Station has been taken into custody.



The Police said that the individual involved in a liquor racket resident at Pothuwewa, Wariyapola had scolded and threatened this Inspector of Police over the phone, day before yesterday.



This individual had been summoned to the Police Station yesterday, warned and sent away.



The Police said that another individual who arrived with this person later had threatened the Inspector of Police within the Police Station and attempted to assault him.



Then the suspect was taken into custody and referred to the Kurunegala General Hospital to confirm whether he was intoxicated.



The Inspector of Police was admitted to the Nikaweratiya Hospital.



Subsequent to presenting the facts to the Wariyapola Magistrate Court, the suspect was remanded until 29 of this month.