Police have issued a set of guidelines to online vendors

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 - 8:33

Police have issued a set of guidelines which should be followed by online vendors owing to the Coronavirus.

The set of guidelines have been issued taking into account all safety measures and precautions that need to be taken when engaging in selling.

Accordingly, they should be dressed in clean clothes while wearing covered shoes or suitable footwear is essential.

Further, face masks and gloves should be worn when engaging in sales.

Police have also informed bakery item manufacturers and food suppliers to refrain from touching the products by hand.

Further, the customers should also not be permitted to touch the food items using their hands and a distance of a meter should be maintained.

Police also notes that it is mandatory that vendors who have obtained permission for online selling follow these guidelines.

Vendors found violating the guidelines will have their curfew passes cancelled.

