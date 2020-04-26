සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Wednesday 22 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 - 8:17

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,557,181 with 177,641 deaths. Meanwhile, 690,444 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,624,834 active patients around the world while 57,245 are in critical condition.

USA
COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 45,340. USA has over 690,444 active cases from their 819,164   reported cases, with only 82,973   recoveries to date.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      819,164-  (45,340 deaths)
  • Spain                    204,178-   (21,282 deaths)
  • France                  158,050-   (20,796 deaths)
  • Germany              148,453-   (5,086 deaths)
  • Italy                      183,957-   (24,648 deaths)
  • United Kingdom   129,044-   (17,337 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • Turkey                     95,591- (2,259 deaths)
  • Iran                          84,802- (5,297 deaths)
  • China                       82,788- (4,632 deaths)
  • Russia                     52,763-  (456 deaths)

Global death count
The Global death count now stands at 177,641. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 45,340 deaths.  

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         45,340
  • Italy                          24,648
  • Spain                       21,282
  • France                     20,796
  • UK                           17,337

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Belgium                      5,998
  • Iran                             5,297
  • Germany                    5,086            
  • China                         4,632
  • Netherlands               3,916
  • Brazil                         2,741

Data source - compiled from worldometers.

