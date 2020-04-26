Wednesday 22 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,557,181 with 177,641 deaths. Meanwhile, 690,444 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,624,834 active patients around the world while 57,245 are in critical condition.

USA

COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 45,340. USA has over 690,444 active cases from their 819,164 reported cases, with only 82,973 recoveries to date.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 819,164 - (45,340 deaths)

- (45,340 deaths) Spain 204,178 - (21,282 deaths)

- (21,282 deaths) France 158,050 - (20,796 deaths)

- (20,796 deaths) Germany 148,453 - (5,086 deaths)

- (5,086 deaths) Italy 183,957 - (24,648 deaths)

- (24,648 deaths) United Kingdom 129,044- (17,337 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients



Turkey 95,591- (2,259 deaths)

(2,259 deaths) Iran 84,802- (5,297 deaths)

(5,297 deaths) China 82,788- (4,632 deaths)

(4,632 deaths) Russia 52,763- (456 deaths)

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 177,641. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 45,340 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 45,340

Italy 24,648

Spain 21,282

France 20,796

UK 17,337

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

Belgium 5,998

Iran 5,297

Germany 5,086

China 4,632

Netherlands 3,916

Brazil 2,741

Data source - compiled from worldometers.