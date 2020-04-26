Wednesday 22 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,557,181 with 177,641 deaths. Meanwhile, 690,444 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,624,834 active patients around the world while 57,245 are in critical condition.
USA
COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 45,340. USA has over 690,444 active cases from their 819,164 reported cases, with only 82,973 recoveries to date.
Countries with over 100,000 infected patients
- USA 819,164- (45,340 deaths)
- Spain 204,178- (21,282 deaths)
- France 158,050- (20,796 deaths)
- Germany 148,453- (5,086 deaths)
- Italy 183,957- (24,648 deaths)
- United Kingdom 129,044- (17,337 deaths)
Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients
- Turkey 95,591- (2,259 deaths)
- Iran 84,802- (5,297 deaths)
- China 82,788- (4,632 deaths)
- Russia 52,763- (456 deaths)
Global death count
The Global death count now stands at 177,641. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 45,340 deaths.
Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths
- USA 45,340
- Italy 24,648
- Spain 21,282
- France 20,796
- UK 17,337
Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths
- Belgium 5,998
- Iran 5,297
- Germany 5,086
- China 4,632
- Netherlands 3,916
- Brazil 2,741
Data source - compiled from worldometers.