A suspicion as to whether outbreak of the Corona virus in Keselwatte originated from a Barber (video)

Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that there is a suspicion whether the outbreak of the new Corona Virus among residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha, Keselwatte – Colombo 12 originated from a person who maintained a barber’s shop.

Joining in the Hiru TV ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme this morning Dr. Jasinghe said that by yesterday evening 62 persons infected with the Covid-19 virus were identified from this area.

The Director-General of Health Services also said that information has been revealed that about 25 persons had arrived to obtain the services of the Barber.