Another+four+compounds+in+Bandaranaike+Mawatha+to+be+subjected+to+testing

With the outbreak of the Corona Virus in Keselwatte, Bandaranaike Mawatha in Colombo, the Health Medical Officer of Central Colombo W. K. Chandrapala said that today, 100 people in another four compounds in the vicinity will be subject to P.C.R. testing.

Previously, people from three compounds were tested and it was confirmed that 62 persons had contracted the virus.

Later, Health Authorities took steps to send everyone in the vicinity of those compounds for quarantine.

It is reported that 860 persons live in the four compounds that will be subject to testing today.