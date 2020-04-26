The+Corona+Virus+poses+significant+challenge+to+rated+corporate+companies+in+Sri+Lanka

The Corona Virus has posed a significant challenge to rated corporate companies in Sri Lanka.



Fitch Ratings says Fitch-rated Sri Lankan corporates in consumer goods retail, construction and hotels will be among the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Sri Lanka.

Companies in consumer goods retail and construction-related activities also have lower rating headroom than in most other sectors.

The ultimate impact on ratings over the next one to two years is highly uncertain and will depend on its eventual spread, the knock-on effects of measures introduced to control it, and how long these effects last.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s tourist arrivals had dropped 70.8 percent from a year earlier to 71 thousand 370 in March 2020, amid a Coronavirus crisis.

Sri Lanka tightened arrivals progressively from mid-March and completely stopped all arrivals including citizens on March 19, to help take the pressure off contact tracers who were fighting to contain the spread of the disease.