The+young+man+evacuated+from+the+Cruise+Ship+Magnifica+returns+home+after+quarantine

The young man who was working as a Chef on the Cruise Ship Magnifica which was on its way to Italy and two others who completed quarantine have returned to their homes.



They were in quarantine at the Quarantine Center established at the Boossa Navy Camp and it was yesterday that they left the place to return to their homes.



Recently the Navy took steps to bring his young man who was working on the Magnifica ship which was an international vessel, close to the Colombo Harbour on a request he had made through Social Media.