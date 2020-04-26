Sale of video games in America, increase

Since most states in America are in lock down, after about a decade the sale of video games has increased considerably.

The reason is because, people unable to leave their homes are playing video games.

Similarly, sales of computer software and hardware required for video games has increased rapidly too.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed during a survey carried out in Japan that 70 percent of students in that country have become addicted to mobile phones.

They have become addicted during this unexpected holiday and in addition, it is reported that they spend more time sleeping as well.