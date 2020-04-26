Giving excuses subsequent to violating the curfew (video)

The number of persons arrested for violating the curfew, across the entire island has now exceeded 34,000.

The Police Media Division said that 8,948 vehicles have been taken into police custody during this period.

Meanwhile, the Minuwangoda Police have taken into police custody, several persons who arrived in vehicles, violating the curfew.

Some of them were not wearing face masks and many among those who were arrested did not even possess a curfew pass, it was reported.

Anyhow, the Police said that these persons who were arrested had left their homes for essential daily activities in their day to day lives.