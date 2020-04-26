Warning+to+Navy+and+Fishing+Communities+from+the+Met.+Department

The Meteorology Department said that the speed of winds in the sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Batticaloa via Galle, Hambantota and Pottuvil could increase to 70 to 80 kilometers per hour.



Due to an active cloud system in the sea areas off the Southern and Southeastern coast there will be a possibility of heavy showers and thundershowers occurring.



Deputy Director of the Forecasts Sector Merril Mendis of the Meteorology Department said that as a result navy and fishing communities should be vigilant.