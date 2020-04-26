Attention+focused+on+restricting+operating+of+buses+only+to+essential+services

The government is focusing its attention on restricting operating of buses in areas where the curfew has been lifted to essential services only.

The reason is because commuters have been motivated to travel in passenger buses without following any health recommendations.

The government decided to relax the curfew, except in areas of risk from 5.00 am to 8.00 pm.

Subsequent to this decision the Sri Lanka Transport Board deployed buses for transporting those who were going for essential duties only.

It was also recommended to limit the number of passengers travelling in a bus to 25.

However, when observing the past few days, it was revealed that people were using buses to go on trips and to visit their relatives.

In response to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division, Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera said that discussions are being held by the government on a system to examine the Identity Cards of those who are going for essential service duties and allowing only them to be transported by buses.

The Minister said that they were discussing on how they could obtain the assistance of the Police for this purpose.

Meanwhile, 35,321 persons who violated the curfew have been arrested.

Two persons were taken into custody in Elpitiya while transporting 60 bottles of liquor to Beruwala where the curfew was in force.

Delivery of letters in areas where the curfew has been relaxed commenced from today.

Minister of Education Dulles Alahapperuma said there is no change in the decision regarding holding the GCE Advanced Level Examination as scheduled.

Responding to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division the Minister said that it has been planned to reopen schools for the second term on 11 May and the government will carry out a review on the prevailing situation when this day nears.