සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Attention focused on restricting operating of buses only to essential services

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 - 15:10

Attention+focused+on+restricting+operating+of+buses+only+to+essential+services

The government is focusing its attention on restricting operating of buses in areas where the curfew has been lifted to essential services only.

The reason is because commuters have been motivated to travel in passenger buses without following any health recommendations.

The government decided to relax the curfew, except in areas of risk from 5.00 am to 8.00 pm.

Subsequent to this decision the Sri Lanka Transport Board deployed buses for transporting those who were going for essential duties only.

It was also recommended to limit the number of passengers travelling in a bus to 25.

However, when observing the past few days, it was revealed that people were using buses to go on trips and to visit their relatives.

In response to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division, Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera said that discussions are being held by the government on a system to examine the Identity Cards of those who are going for essential service duties and allowing only them to be transported by buses.

The Minister said that they were discussing on how they could obtain the assistance of the Police for this purpose.

Meanwhile, 35,321 persons who violated the curfew have been arrested.

Two persons were taken into custody in Elpitiya while transporting 60 bottles of liquor to Beruwala where the curfew was in force.

Delivery of letters in areas where the curfew has been relaxed commenced from today.

Minister of Education Dulles Alahapperuma said there is no change in the decision regarding holding the GCE Advanced Level Examination as scheduled.

Responding to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division the Minister said that it has been planned to reopen schools for the second term on 11 May and the government will carry out a review on the prevailing situation when this day nears.

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.