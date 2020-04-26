Eleven (11) persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 321

Eleven (11) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total therefore has increased to 321 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
According to the Health Ministry, the eleven diagnosed patients were from the quarantine centre. They were residents of Beruwela.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-22| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 321
Recovered and discharged - 104
Active cases – 210
New Cases for the day- 11
Observation in Hospitals - 148
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 115
- Kalutara 45
- Puttalam 35
- Gampaha 32
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
10 April
|
07
|
11 April
|
02
|
12 April
|
11
|
13 April
|
08
|
14 April
|
15
|
15 April
|
05
|
16 April
|
00
|
17 April
|
06
|
18 April
|
10
|
19 April
|
17
|
20 April
|
33
|
21 April
|
06
|
22 April
|
11*