Eleven (11) persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 321

Eleven (11) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 321 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

According to the Health Ministry, the eleven diagnosed patients were from the quarantine centre. They were residents of Beruwela.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-22| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 321

Recovered and discharged - 104

Active cases – 210

New Cases for the day- 11

Observation in Hospitals - 148

Total Deaths – 7





District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 115

Kalutara 45

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 32

Jaffna 16