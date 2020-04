The Police said that in a clash that took place yesterday night (21) in Namadagaswewa, Suriyawewa between two groups, a person who sustained injuries, died subsequent to being admitted to the Suriyawewa Regional Hospital for treatment.

It is reported that the deceased is a 32 year old married man.

The body has been sent to the Hambantota General Hospital for a post-mortem to be carried out and the Suriyawewa Police are carrying out further investigations.