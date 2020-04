Five persons who were engaged in fishing using illegal nets at Udappuwa in the Mundalama Lagoon have been taken into the custody of the Navy.

During a search operation carried out yesterday, the Navy took into custody a group of residents of Konnathivu and Udappuwa between the ages of 20 and 59.

Their fishing vessel and the stock of prohibited nets was handed over to the Puttalam Assistant Fisheries Director’s office for further investigations.