සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A plan by the Railway Department to transport only employees of both the State and Private sector who had obtained Season tickets

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 - 16:17

A+plan+by+the+Railway+Department+to+transport+only+employees+of+both+the+State+and+Private+sector+who+had+obtained+Season+tickets
The Railway Department has launched a procedure to identify definitely relevant factions, in order to prepare transport to Colombo via train only employees of both the State and Private sectors who have obtained the travel facility of Season tickets previously.  

Accordingly the Department should be informed of name of the most essential employee to be transported to Colombo via train, his or her National Identity Card Number, the mobile telephone number, the number of Railway Season Ticket and the times the person will arrive for the train and the time they will leave.

The Railway Department said that telephone number 0112 43 21 28, 0112 43 19 09 and 0112 44 64 90 as well as the email address railwaycomoffice@gmail.com can be used for this purpose.

The Railway Department has informed heads of State and Private Sector organizations that they should send definite information relevant to each week on or before Thursday of the week before and to notify the department of the most essential and minimum number of employees that would be asked to report for work.

The Transport Management Ministry said that the Sri Lanka Transport Board has been deprived of Rs. 2,128 million during the 28 day period when the curfew was in force to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus.

The amount of the loss sustained by the Railway Department is Rs. 420 million.

Meanwhile, the Motor Traffic Department has been deprived of an income of Rs. 840 million.
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.