A+plan+by+the+Railway+Department+to+transport+only+employees+of+both+the+State+and+Private+sector+who+had+obtained+Season+tickets

The Railway Department has launched a procedure to identify definitely relevant factions, in order to prepare transport to Colombo via train only employees of both the State and Private sectors who have obtained the travel facility of Season tickets previously.



Accordingly the Department should be informed of name of the most essential employee to be transported to Colombo via train, his or her National Identity Card Number, the mobile telephone number, the number of Railway Season Ticket and the times the person will arrive for the train and the time they will leave.



The Railway Department said that telephone number 0112 43 21 28, 0112 43 19 09 and 0112 44 64 90 as well as the email address railwaycomoffice@gmail.com can be used for this purpose.



The Railway Department has informed heads of State and Private Sector organizations that they should send definite information relevant to each week on or before Thursday of the week before and to notify the department of the most essential and minimum number of employees that would be asked to report for work.



The Transport Management Ministry said that the Sri Lanka Transport Board has been deprived of Rs. 2,128 million during the 28 day period when the curfew was in force to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus.



The amount of the loss sustained by the Railway Department is Rs. 420 million.



Meanwhile, the Motor Traffic Department has been deprived of an income of Rs. 840 million.