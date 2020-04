Fourteen estate workers who were working in two tea estates in Norwood who were subject to a wasp attack were admitted to the Dickoya Base Hospital for treatment.



The workers had been spreading fertilizer on the tea estates when a wasp nest had got disturbed and they had been stung, they said.



Since no work was done on tea estates, with the curfew situation during the past few days, the estate workers pointed out that wasps had built nests in tea bushes.