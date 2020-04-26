Corona+Control+Task+Force+Review+Committee+meets+today+as+well

The special Task Force Review Committee set up by the Ministry of Health to make decisions regarding particular procedures further, to control the spread of the Corona Virus, met today as well.



This was under the patronage of Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.



A number of matters were subject to discussion on this occasion including tests being carried out for the identification of new patients, strengthening treatment processes and supply of essential goods including medical equipment with the relaxation of the curfew.



The attention of the discussion was focused on operating transport services, as well.



This special Task Force Review Committee comprises of 35 medical administrators, officials of the administrative service and Consultant Doctors and meets under the patronage of the Minister of Health once in two days.