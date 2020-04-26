Rain with severe lightning in several areas – speed of wind in sea areas will increase

The Meteorology Department has said that rain or thundershowers could be experienced in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern Southern, Uva and Northcentral provinces as well as in the districts of Ampara, Mannar, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya in the evenings or at night.



Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places.



There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



The Department of Meteorology advises that people should seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees. They are also advised to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms. At the same time people are warned about using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.



People should avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc., and they should beware of falling trees and power lines.



The Meteorology Department said that to obtain emergency assistance the local disaster management authorities should be contacted.



Due to the active cloudiness in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Hambantota and Pottuvil, the possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kilometers per hour) in the above mentioned shallow and deep sea areas is high.



Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.