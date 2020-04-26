One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 322

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

According to the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, a patient receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa hospital has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 322 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Earlier in the day 11 persons were diagnosed with the virus infection. They were at the quarantine center in Batticaloa, and were residents of Beruwela.

The highest number of infected persons for a day was reported yesterday with 33 cases.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-22| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 322

Recovered and discharged - 104

Active cases – 211

New Cases for the day- 12

Observation in Hospitals - 148

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 115

Kalutara 45

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 32

Jaffna 16