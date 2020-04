The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that random PCR tests will be carried out in Shanty houses in Colombo to find out for COVID- 19, infected persons.



He made this comment at a media briefing held at the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID -19.



The Director-General of Health Services said that this decision was made subsequent to a discussion with the Chief Health Medical Officer of Colombo.



The total number of Corona patients reported from Colombo – Bandaranayake Mawatha rose to 62 last evening.



Meanwhile, PCR tests have been done for over 500 workers and businessmen at the Peliyagoda Fish Market.