Rs 20,000 allowance to be paid immediately to all graduates recruited by the present government - Cabinet decision

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided today (22) that the allowance of Rs 20,000 should be paid immediately to all the graduates recruited by the present government.

The Cabinet met this morning at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The President has presented this decision to the Cabinet at this meeting.

It was reported recently that only a group of the graduates recruited by the government will get this allowance of Rs 20,000.

The President has instructed that all those who have received appointment letters and reported to the Divisional Secretariats should be duly paid the Rs. 20,000

It is also reported that the cabinet has been focusing on providing an immediate concessionary loan to all artists who have been affected by the corona virus.